Louisiana sees nearly 52% rise in weekly initial unemployment claims

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana rose to 24,566 last week, up from 16,191 the week before, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, 1,683 initial claims were filed during the week ending Sept. 7, 2019.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 16,845 from the previous week’s average of 13,487.

Continued unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 5, 2020, jumped to 256,184 from 249,610 the previous week—significantly higher than the comparable figure of 15,215 for the same week one year ago.

However, the four-week moving average of continued claims dropped to 252,896, slightly down from the previous week’s average of 263,843.

As has been the case every week, the largest portion of unemployment claims, both initial and continued, came from hospitality and food services industry workers, according to the latest report. See the LWC’s announcement here.