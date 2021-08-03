Louisiana reaches record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Louisiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surged to record levels today, with 2,112 largely unvaccinated people in hospital beds struggling and hospital leaders describing facilities overrun with patients.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 89% of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

The state’s previous peak of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was 2,069 in early January, after holiday gatherings spurred a spike in cases and before vaccines became widely available. But the highly contagious delta variant of the virus is propelling record-breaking numbers of hospitalizations at a faster pace.

Health officials say the influx of COVID-19 patients is damaging hospitals’ ability to care for people with heart attacks, injuries from car accidents and other health conditions.

“We’re asking for ambulances not to come to us, to divert to another facility. There’s not another facility for them to go to,” said Michele Sutton, president and CEO of North Oaks Health System in Hammond. “So, when I’m making rounds, it’s not uncommon to see five, six stretchers lining up in our emergency room hallway with the EMS drivers standing by waiting to offload, but I don’t have a room to put them in.”

Louisiana has the highest per capita COVID-19 case growth in the nation, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards. The state—which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country—is confirming thousands of new cases of the disease each day, and seeing the death toll continue to grow larger. Another 59 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday by the health department.

Hospital leaders across Louisiana describe staff shortages, emergency rooms packed beyond capacity and nonemergency surgeries for cancer patients, knee injuries and other problems sidelined until the pressure eases. Read the full story.