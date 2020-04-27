Louisiana Oil and Gas Association says severance taxes must be suspended 

With the global oil surplus at record levels and the current $12-per-barrel price of oil expected to drop below zero again in the coming month, the state must suspend—rather than delay—severance tax collections, while also addressing ongoing coastal lawsuits and exploring more regulatory relief options in order to keep Louisiana’s oil and gas industry afloat.

That’s according to Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, who during a webinar today with LABI President Stephen Waguespack, provided industry updates and gave a glimpse into industry priorities for the 2020 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature, which is currently on pause.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week he would delay the collection of state severance taxes. However, Briggs says many of Louisiana’s energy producers haven’t yet paid these taxes and likely wouldn’t have anything to pay the state once the extended deadline approaches.

“It needs to be done in a way that protects local governments, which get a share of these taxes,” Briggs said, noting a survey of LOGA members found that producers need the price of oil to reach $37 per barrel and the price of natural gas to reach $2.01 MMBtu in order to break even. “We want to make sure they aren’t hurt as well.”

Other statewide considerations include oil and gas lawsuits, which Briggs said are financially strangling 214 Louisiana companies trying to make payroll, and expanded regulatory relief options, such as relief on leases. Locally, producers are trying to get some sort of property tax relief, beginning conversations with parish tax assessors to come up with short-term solutions.

At the federal level, industry leaders are aiming to increase access to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which has 77 million barrels of spare capacity currently available. Though Congress was unable to reach a deal intended to boost the reserves, a corporate leasing program is being offered. Gulf of Mexico producers also hope to reduce royalty rates and expedite regulatory relief—something members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation are working toward.

Lawmakers must approve a state budget before July 1, and Louisiana industry officials will be closely following several issues, including supporting a bill by state Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, that provides for the enforcement of coastal use permits.

Meanwhile, Waguespack has joined a legislative task force that will recommend ways to jump-start the state’s economy. He says he hopes the group will address areas currently concerning most business owners and industry officials, such as liquidity, net operating losses and liability. He expects the Legislature to return for a special session later this year.

“We expect them to pass some document to comply with the July 1 deadline,” Waguespack said, “but we know it would be almost impossible to pass a responsible budget in the next few weeks.”