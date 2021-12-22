Louisiana hospitals scramble to prepare for a fifth COVID wave

In Louisiana, where many feel reluctant to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health care providers are preparing for the worst over the next several weeks, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The state still has a lower COVID-19 vaccination rate, at just under 50% and a lower percentage of vaccine booster uptake than almost every other state in the country, leaving its population more vulnerable to the coronavirus’s omicron variant. The national rate of vaccination is about 61%.

So far, evidence suggests omicron is exponentially more transmissible and already accounts for three-quarters of the new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. There’s again concerns that health care systems, already strained, could be overwhelmed with patients.

COVID-19 vaccines have proved less effective against omicron than previous strains. While vaccination lessens the severity of cases, omicron is making breakthrough cases—positive infections in people who are vaccinated—more likely. Health officials are recommending that people receive a vaccine booster shot to increase their protection.

About 15% of Louisiana residents have a vaccine booster shot, compared to 19% of people nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though there are questions about the booster data’s accuracy.

Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, medical director of infection control and prevention at Ochsner Health, wants people to get boosted before visiting family members during the holidays.

Ochsner is proactively trying to find more spaces for patients in its hospitals. While COVID-19 hospitalization numbers aren’t as bad now as they were during the fourth surge, hospitals in the system are already fairly full, says Dawn Pevey, chief executive officer for the Centers of Excellence and Service Lines at Ochsner.

Pevey says she is worried about staffing shortages like many other health care systems,

including Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Read the full story.