Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force takes notes from tax relief expert

For Louisiana’s business community to come out stronger post-COVID-19, state lawmakers must push for best practices involving business tax relief, a national tax expert told members of the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force during its Friday meeting.

The mostly virtual meeting, which had 75 Zoom participants, featured presentations from Doug Lindholm, president and executive director of Council on State Taxation, and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. Lindholm highlighted tax relief trends across the country related to the coronavirus and Cassidy focused on congressional response to the pandemic.

“The key aspect is to stay competitive with other states,” said Lindholm, who gave the task force certain immediate, mid-range and long-term recommendations regarding tax relief. “Do not be an outlier in what you do.”

In the short-term, Lindholm recommended extending filing and payment deadlines and waiving interest and penalties for late payments and filings—both efforts that are currently underway in Louisiana—as well as eliminating manual processes for compliance, such as paper checks and returns, wet signatures, certified mail and notary requirements.

Among Lindholm’s mid-range recommendations were conforming to CARES Act federal tax relief policies. Long term, Linhdolm advised avoiding taxes that create a disincentive to locate in the state, like phasing out the franchise tax (which is sitting on the floor in the Louisiana Senate for final passage) as well as moving toward more centralized and modernized sales taxes under a more uniform and streamlined code.

“I can’t tell you how important this is,” Lindholm said, noting sales taxes on business imports comprise 37% of the state’s total business tax burden. “Look to make your sales taxes more uniform with other states and make incremental steps toward that on an annual basis.”

Meanwhile, Cassidy lamented the problems many business owners, particularly restaurateurs, have expressed with the Paycheck Protection Program.

“It frankly did not work,” he said, noting the House recently passed a package that would, among other changes, extend from eight to 16 weeks the time period over which businesses can use PPP funding. “The next CARES Act will have more support for small businesses.”

Though he doesn’t expect the $3 trillion HEROES Act to pass the Senate, Cassidy says the next stimulus package should do so “sometime before the August recess.” That package will likely include some PPP components, as well as some personal assistance and aid for state and local governments.

Read more about the task force meeting in Daily Report PM.