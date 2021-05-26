Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine lottery likely on the way 

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he will likely create a vaccine lottery or other incentives to boost the state’s dismal COVID-19 vaccination rate, The News Star reports.

He said Louisiana will join other states like Ohio, New York and Maryland in offering prize money as an incentive to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines, though the details of the incentives are still being determined.

Louisiana’s vaccination rate of people receiving at least one dose is 35.1%. The governor has grown increasingly frustrated with the state’s lagging pace of vaccinations, repeatedly saying he is “very disappointed.”

States that have turned to lotteries to get more people vaccinated have shown sometimes startlingly successful results.

Almost 3 million residents have registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery that offers the chance for a $1 million prize for adults or college scholarships for children.

An Associated Press analysis showed vaccinations jumped 33% in Ohio after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the program on May 12, and the White House gave its stamp of approval on vaccine lotteries during a news briefing Friday. Read the full story.