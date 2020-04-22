Louisiana Board of Regents adopts emergency rules, examines statewide digital divide

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Board of Regents has adopted a series of emergency rules for public colleges and universities, while also laying out longer-term plans to address Louisiana’s digital divide.

During a virtual meeting today, the board, along with the state’s four college and university systems, created several policy changes in an effort to remove barriers to student enrollment, progression and completion resulting from testing cancellations, such as the ACT and the waiving of standardized tests at the state level for high school graduation. Those emergency updates can be viewed here.

Additionally, the board established a Digital Inclusion Committee, which will aim to address the immediate and long-term challenges resulting from disparities in digital access. The committee has already compiled survey results from campuses. The board plans to use this information to prioritize spending of federal Cares Act dollars and inform future discussions.

Among key findings:

• Ninety percent of students have engaged with their digital learning platforms since the transition to online delivery of coursework.

• Some campuses have seen a decrease in course withdrawals compared to last year.

• As many as 11,000 computers, laptops and webcams could be needed for students and faculty.

• Many students lack access to high-speed internet or broadband and experience general connectivity issues.

• Professional development opportunities for faculty and students to build capacity for more effective remote learning are critical.

To address these concerns in the short term, campuses have taken several “stopgap measures,” such as using grant funding and identifying state surplus dollars to purchase laptops, says state Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed in a prepared statement.

Overall, Louisiana’s public postsecondary institutions will receive $147.1 million through the federal Cares Act for coronavirus relief, with campuses required to allocate at least 50% of their funding to student emergency support for expenses like food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care. Each system is still in the process of developing their own methodologies for distribution of the funds, based on U.S. Department of Education guidance received on April 21.