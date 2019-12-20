Louisiana 65+ population lags behind US labor force

The U.S. Census Bureau released the American Community Survey 2014-2018 estimates this week, detailing a number of economic and socioeconomic data points collected over the last four years.

The new data set specifically breaks out the 65-year and older population. According to the report, the statewide 65-plus population totals about 720,000, of which 17.5% are in the labor force—but only 16.6% are employed. That’s more than eight percentage points below the national average.

Nationally, the labor force participation rate for the population ages 65 to 74 years increased to 25.7% in the 2014-2018 span, up from 25.2% in the 2009-2013 report.

Just over 13% of the East Baton Rouge Parish population is 65 or older, equaling roughly 58,998 residents.

Other statewide economic data for the 65 and older population include:

35.7% have annual earnings, with an annual mean of $54,493, compared to $73,394 for the total state population.

45% have retirement income, with an annual mean of $25,574.

88% have Social Security income, with an annual mean of $18,699.

Take a look at the new data here.