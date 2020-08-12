Local mental health experts give tips for managing stress 

With the COVID-19 pandemic, related financial and social issues, ongoing news coverage of nationwide civil unrest and a presidential election on the horizon, 2020 has been a year of unprecedented stress for many professionals.

In the months since the coronavirus outbreak spread to Baton Rouge, local mental health professionals have worked with companies throughout the Capital Region, through corporate wellness programs, employee assistance programs and private consultations.

“It’s already hard for employers to tell when their employees are stressed and burnt out, but it’s even harder when they’re working remotely,” says Shelly Beall, owner of SB Wellness Group, which currently coaches 500 clients in the metro area. “Stress and anxiety are higher right now because so much is unknown and unexpected, and what we’re hearing from clients is that health coaching has become sort of a lifeline for them.”

Don Plaisance, owner of EAP Solutions of Louisiana, says he is seeing more significant mental health problems among his industrial, school system and petrochemical clients, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal ideation and “hidden levels of family conflict,” as many continue to work from home.

“People have been sequestered in their homes with their families all day, so a lot of relationship issues have come up, which causes stress and anxiety that can affect job performance,” says Steve Bayliss, client liaison with EAP provider Hidalgo Health Associates. “They’re also bringing up financial issues; many people are worried about their jobs.”

To help mitigate this stress, local mental health experts recommend the following tips:

• Accept the situation. Rather than fight the current reality, surrender to it. This will allow you to live in the present, instead of stewing in past troubles or worrying about the future.

• Stay socially connected. Eliminating all sense of isolation is key to maintaining strong mental health, both for employers and employees. In today’s environment, sustaining social connection requires some more creativity, whether that means scheduling regular Zoom check-ins with colleagues, group chats with friends or backyard dinners with family members.

• Try mindfulness training. This training, which includes deep breathing exercises intended to reset the central nervous system, has spiked in popularity, enhancing practitioners’ creativity and problem-solving skills. It also helps workers avoid burnout that could hinder productivity.

• Unplug from the daily news cycle. Find the time to disconnect from the barrage of negative news stories constantly flooding your TVs and social media feeds, and try to focus on the positive.

• Seek professional assistance. Sometimes, it can help having a paid professional listen to your stresses and concerns.

For more tips, visit the American Psychiatric Association Foundation’s Center for Workplace Mental Health website.