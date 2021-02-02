Local hospital board members, volunteer VIPs receive COVID-19 vaccine

Though the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines is still being officially offered to only those who meet the state’s narrow Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidelines, some hospitals have offered the shots to members of their boards of directors and volunteer fundraising boards.

Woman’s Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center have both offered vaccinations to their board members and also to members of their foundation boards, though only after making sure the vaccination was offered to all employees and eligible patients under the guidelines.

Baton Rouge General has also offered vaccinations to members of its board of directors, though not to members of the BRG Foundation board.

Only Ochsner, among the major providers in the market, has made its board members and volunteer VIPs get in line for the vaccination like everyone else.

“Some board members have now been vaccinated, including members of our community board in Baton Rouge, but only as private residents waiting their turn in line and meeting guidelines set forth under the current phase,” says Ochsner Baton Rouge spokesperson Daryl Cetnar. “They didn’t receive access to the vaccine just because they were on the board at Ochsner.”

Under the state’s current Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidelines, the vaccine is available only to those 70 and older and to health care providers and their employees, including office workers and support staff.

The order does not appear to extend to those who serve in a volunteer capacity for a hospital and do not work on a hospital campus, according to LDH officials.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is 54, has yet to receive his vaccination and is “waiting his turn,” his spokesperson, Shauna Sanford, said late Monday.

But the hospitals defend their decisions to administer the vaccinations to as many stakeholders and volunteers who are part of their communities as possible, and say no one is pulling a VIP card and jumping the line.

“After we had administered vaccine to our team members and after the state expanded to Phase 1B, Tier 1, our first vaccine sites were opened in north Baton Rouge, Ascension Parish and on the main campus of Our Lady of the Lake,” says Dr. Richard R. Vath, president and CEO, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. “We began vaccinating community patients, other independent health care providers and their staff, and offered the vaccine to volunteers serving our hospital ministry. These volunteers include essential contributors working daily to support our business operations and board members who volunteer to govern and oversee our care to the community.”

Woman’s Hospital spokesperson Caroline Isemann says volunteers play an important role in hospital operations and put themselves at risk by coming into the facility, whether as board members, fundraisers or in a patient-facing capacity.

“It made sense to vaccinate them once all of our patient care staff had access,” she says.

Both in the U.S and around the world, questions have surfaced about equitable access to the still-limited supply of vaccinations in a pandemic that has disproportionately affected minorities and those from underserved communities.

Baton Rouge General officials say their ultimate goal is to immunize as many people as possible.

“But in the meantime, while we work through supply issues with the state and federal government, we are vaccinating eligible community members as fast as we receive our weekly doses,’ spokesperson Meghan Parrish says.