Local Louisiana governments to split $810M from CARES Act, still awaiting distribution rules 

Gov. John Bel Edwards has joined other governors in condemning a suggestion by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy rather than receive federal aid to help fill budget holes caused by the pandemic.

“That is grossly irresponsible,” Edwards said during his daily briefing. “It would just be horrendous for states to have to declare bankruptcy.”

Edwards said “the much better approach” is reflected in a bipartisan bill introduced by Louisiana’s own Sen. Bill Cassidy and Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., that would appropriate about $500 billion in stimulus, with much of the money going to the states and with flexibility to let them use it to bolster their budgets.

The money isn’t included in the current $484 billion package of relief aid, however, which is expected to pass the House later today and be signed into law by President Trump.

Meanwhile, Louisiana has already received $1.8 billion in relief from the federal government that was allocated for state and local governments in the CARES Act passed in late March.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says the money is in hand, but state officials are still awaiting detailed guidelines from the federal government on how the money can be spent. Those guidelines have been expected for a couple of weeks but haven’t been issued yet.

One thing in the law, however, is clear: Up to 45% of the money can be shared by the state with local governmental entities, which, in the case of Louisiana, is the 64 parishes.

Dardenne says the state plans to allocate the full 45%—about $810 million—with the parishes.

Also fairly clear is that the money cannot be used to plug revenue shortfalls indirectly caused by the coronavirus crisis, which is the biggest problem state and local governments are facing, Dardenne says.

“But we’re waiting on guidance to see if it gives more clarity because it’s pretty broadly worded,” he says. “We want to make sure the money cannot be used to make up for some lost revenues and that is a key question we need answered.”

Dardenne says the state is currently developing a plan for working with local governments and is trying to determine what kind of formula to develop to determine how best to allocate the $810 million.

But he says political consideration won’t factor into the equation.

“Now is not the time for political horse trading,” he says. “This will be based on a formula that will be developed on some sort of an equitable basis. But is that a population basis? The number of cases in a particular area? There are myriad things to be considered.”