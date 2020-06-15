Local dry cleaners seeing only a partial return of customers

Though local dry cleaners are seeing a welcome return of customers, as businesses begin to reopen, they face a challenging future for a couple of reasons.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the dry cleaning sector had seen a steady decline in business, thanks to the acceptance of more casual attire in the workplace and the increase in wash-and-wear apparel.

Now that many offices are allowing, if not encouraging, their employees to continue working from home, people have traded their trousers and dress shirts for yoga pants and golf shirts, meaning fewer trips to the neighborhood cleaners.

“This is a trend that’s been coming for a while,” says Tom Ducote, manager of Sutton’s Fine Dry Cleaning. “You don’t see people wearing suits to church or out to dinner anymore. Even lawyers, who might work from home, will still wear a suit occasionally, but just not as often as before.”

Ducote says Sutton’s business at its two locations on Government Street and Jones Creek Road is back up to about 55% of where it was this time one year ago—not where it needs to be, he says, but more than twice what it was at the height of the pandemic shutdown earlier this spring.

Welsh’s Cleaners is also doing a little more than 50% of the volume it normally would this time of year at its four locations across the parish, according to owner Richard Welsh, who says most of his business comes from laundering, not dry cleaning.

“Probably 70 percent of what comes through the door gets cleaned in water and 30 percent is dry cleaning,” he says. “So we’re washing, folding, laundering shirts and jeans, and washing golf clothes and everyday wear.”

The situation is the same elsewhere around the country, according to national media reports. Some cleaners have turned to making masks to help generate revenue.

For now, Welsh’s and Sutton’s are staying busy enough and have been able to keep employees on the payroll, thanks to PPP money. Once those dollars run out, which in Sutton’s case is the end of this month, however, Ducote says he’s not sure what he will do.

“Hopefully business will continue to pick up,” he says.

Welsh, meanwhile, remains optimistic about the sustainability of the business his family has owned and operated since the mid-1960s.

“There is still business out there for people who like the convenience of having clothes pressed and ready to go,” he says. “Hopefully the rest of it will come back slowly. I don’t think it will ever be where it was but I think it will get close.”