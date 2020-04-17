Local bankers offer perspective on PPP process

If you’re one of the small businesses or sole proprietors that didn’t get your loan application for the federal Paycheck Protection Program processed before the $350 billion program ran out of money early Thursday, you might be wondering what went wrong.

Local bankers, who spent the past three weeks working round the clock to master the rules of the program, process loan apps and submit them to the Small Business Administration for approval, say there are several factors.

But the bottom line is the ambitious program, passed in haste by Congress on March 27, was underfunded and could not handle the crush of applicants in such a short amount of time.

“They designed a system where there were going to be winners and losers,” says Hancock Whitney Regional President Robert Schneckenberger. “I also think it was underfunded by at least half. You needed at least $750 billion to get started.”

Larger banks and regional institutions like Hancock Whitney, the third-largest in the Baton Rouge market, have been criticized for moving more slowly in processing PPP applications than community banks. Schneckenberger acknowledges he has heard frustration from clients that didn’t get their loan applications processed in time.

But he says it’s not because his bank wasn’t working 24/7 or sitting on PPP applications.

“We’ve had hundreds of people working since April 3 on this,” he says. “We probably had 100 people 24 hours on Easter Day but they would submit to the SBA portal and it would crash. It was incredibly frustrating.”

The SBA’s online processing system, E-Tran, was not designed to handle so many applications at once, says Schneckenberger, which is why Hancock Whitney built its own online portal and integrated it into the SBA system

That new system wasn’t ready until Tuesday of this week, however, and by early Thursday, all the PPP money was gone.

Still, Schneckeberger says Hancock Whitney was processing and submitting applications through E-Tran for days before its own portal was ready and that altogether more than $1 billion in PPP loans were approved for Hancock Whitney customers, though he could not immediately say how many loans that amount represents.

He suggests there’s less criticism of the way smaller banks have handled the program because they have fewer applicants.

“But I know that’s cold comfort to anyone who didn’t get a loan,” he says.

Smaller banks also have less bureaucracy to work through. Investar Bank CEO John D’Angelo says though his bank also experienced frustration with the rule changes and technology issues in the early days, once it got up to speed “we were out the gate running and I found it to be a really good program.”

CEO Jude Melville of b1Bank also is satisfied with how his bank handled the program. In two weeks, it secured more than $270 million in loans for some 1,100 applicants.

He says one problem with the PPP was the fact that sole proprietors and partnerships were not able to apply until April 10, by which date much of the money in the program had been committed.

“I’m not sure why they set it up that way,” he says. “I’m just glad we were able to help as many people as we did.”