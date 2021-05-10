Lessons learned from the PPP process 

The Paycheck Protection Program, which allowed for more than 8 million small businesses to receive $780 billion in aid during the pandemic, ran out of funds last week and could have been handled better from the start, Inc. reports.

Michael Roth, former head of the Small Business Administration in charge of the program, says the PPP had flaws from the outset, allowing publicly traded companies to apply for loans and, later, loan applications being delayed by numerous error codes.

Outreach outside of traditional communication channels was ignored, Roth says, meaning many small business groups were left out of the loop. If the SBA had spent more effort getting information out at the beginning, Roth says, there may have been higher application numbers at the inception.

At the start of the program, 75% of the loan had to be spent on payroll if the business wanted its loan forgiven. This worked well for businesses with many employees, but not for those with smaller staffs. Roth points out that lawmakers considering future versions of the PPP would do well to remember that small businesses are not all the same.

In terms of distribution, the PPP may have given too much deference to traditional lenders. While more than 5,000 lenders stepped up to participate, it became evident early on that some were more motivated to help their existing customers rather than new small business customers. That, in hindsight, worked against socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.

“The fact of the matter is if a small business qualifies for a small business program,” Roth says, “they should be able to get it, period.” Read the full story.