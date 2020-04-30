Legislative task force explores tax reforms, ITEP rollbacks to stimulate economy

With the Legislature poised to return to its regular session early next week, a legislative task force working on recommendations for restarting the economy is putting together what it thinks lawmakers should focus on.

Based on what the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force has come up with so far, that list includes a lot of issues that have been part of the pro-business agenda for years.

Among the priorities of a task force sub-group chaired by Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack are: tort reform, licensing reform, infrastructure investment, an overhaul of the state’s tax code, and a potentially partial rollback of changes made by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016 to the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP.

“ITEP changes are really relevant in the COVID-19 world,” said Waguespack, whose association opposed Edwards’ ITEP reforms, which did away with the blanket property tax abatements large manufacturers had automatically received for decades. “Many larger companies have pulled back on capital expenditures and, when dollars start flowing again, they will probably be less than we originally hoped. The ITEP changes we have now may hurt our chances of getting some of that investment back so we want to look at some of the changes that have been made in the last few years.”

Another task force sub-group, chaired by Northshore businesswoman Maura Donahue, came up with what it believes is needed to help Louisiana’s economy long term: tax relief for businesses, fiscal reform, governmental reforms and the creation of a more modern economy.

“We’re also completely in sync with the need to fix ITEP,” said Donahue, who is currently serving as chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

While the pandemic may present an opportunity for the business community to advance its priorities, it likely won’t happen during the session that resumes Monday afternoon.

Task force member Sen. Bret Allain, R-Jenerette, who chairs the Senate committee on revenues and fiscal affairs, said lawmakers have only until June before they’re legally required to adjourn.

“We’re trying to clear our agenda and only hear critical bills we need first,” Allain said. If we don’t pass the budget and capital outlay, the state won’t have any ability to spend money.”

But Allain also said lawmakers will likely go immediately into a special session, where they would presumably tackle bills that deal with longer-term and systemic changes.

Task Force Chair Jason DeCuir said several placeholder bills were filed in late March and are ready to be tailored to include recommendations from the task force.

“A lot of our assignment is once we develop these ideas how do we turn them into legislative instruments?” DeCuir said. “We’ve already gone through bills that have been filed and have begun to assemble them by type.”