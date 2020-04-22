Legislative Economic Recovery Task Force to meet tomorrow 

The Legislative Economic Recovery Task Force—composed of private sector business leaders tasked with advising lawmakers in the wake of COVID-19—will hold its first meeting tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.

The public meeting will take place via video conference and will begin with a briefing from congressional and legislative leadership discussing the state and federal response to COVID-19, as well as health care and economic experts who will detail ongoing medical concerns and economic impacts Louisiana faces. Speakers briefing the task force include:

Sen. Page Cortez, Louisiana Senate president;

Rep. Clay Schexnayder, Louisiana House speaker;

David Stokes, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La;

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, assistant professor of medicine, LSU Health Sciences Center, and chief medical officer, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center;

Dr. Loren Scott, Louisiana economist.

The purpose of the task force is to develop practical and specific policy recommendations for the Legislature to jump-start the Louisiana economy in the short term and lay the foundation for a continued economic resurgence in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislative task force is one of two groups working on plans for the state; the other being the Resilient Louisiana Commission created by Gov. John Bel Edwards to help guide the reopening of the state’s shuttered economy.

