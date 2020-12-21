Legislative auditor questions COVID-19 test reporting

Louisiana started receiving shipments of a second coronavirus vaccine Monday, as a new report from the Louisiana legislative auditor says labs are taking too long to report COVID-19 data to the state and providing incomplete information that is often not useful for determining the scale of the virus outbreak.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office suggests the current pace of laboratories’ reporting of virus test results could be hindering the state health department’s ability to do adequate contact tracing and determine the rate of positive versus negative test results. Auditors said some COVID-19 tests are not being reported to the state at all.

“The lack of complete test data could affect the reliability of the positivity rate and the state’s ability to make informed decisions during the pandemic,” the report says.

Purpera’s office says it checked data that Louisiana’s health department received through Oct. 1. Auditors found the agency had enough cross-checks to ensure numbers provided on the state’s website about coronavirus cases and deaths are not over-reported—dismissing a concern raised by some lawmakers.

But the auditor’s office said the lag time in lab reporting and the absence of some reporting entirely means Louisiana’s health department “cannot ensure that the data on the dashboard is complete” and could cause problems in determining what percentage of test results are positive.

Edwards and public health leaders use the percentage of tests returning positive to determine how severe the virus outbreak is at any given time—and how intense they believe coronavirus restrictions should be to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Health Secretary Courtney Phillips defended the department’s data analysis, saying it accounts for many of the issues raised by the auditor’s office and excludes data that could skew the positivity percentage. She called the state’s calculated positivity rate “as reliable as possible.”

“The decisions made and public health guidance provided by reference to the positivity rate have properly informed the public and reduced disease transmission and spread,” Phillips wrote in response to the audit.

The report says some labs did not submit test results to Louisiana’s health department within 24 hours, as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state, instead taking more than five days to submit more than 19% of positive COVID-19 tests.

In addition, auditors found COVID-19 tests billed to Medicaid that were not included in state data; tests performed for the New Orleans Saints not reported to Louisiana, but to other states where players had permanent addresses; and labs that sent only partial test results.

Of 592 labs reporting data, half of them reported only positive test results, auditors said. That could skew the state’s positivity rate higher, making it seem a community’s outbreak is more widespread than it is.

Phillips said her agency excludes from its positivity calculations data from labs that are submitting only positive tests results.

The health department “would agree with a characterization of the data not being ‘complete,’ but surely not unreliable,” Phillips wrote. Read the full story. See the audit here.