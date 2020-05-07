Lawsuit protection, tort reform, ITEP rollback are top priorities for recovery task force

After three weeks and countless hours of virtual meetings, the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force—a pro-business group formed by legislative leaders in April to prioritize measures for restarting the shuttered economy—presented its set of short-term recommendations today.

The recommendations contained few surprises though plenty of specifics outlining which bills and types of legislative instruments lawmakers should focus on in the remaining weeks of the current session and also in what will likely be a June special session.

State lawmakers, who reconvened Monday after a monthlong hiatus due to the pandemic, are already moving some of the measures discussed today by the task force through the legislative process, including three bills that would protect businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits.

HB 826 by Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, would elevate the legal liability standard for COVID-related suits from negligence to gross negligence or willful misconduct.

SB 491 by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, would protect companies that make PPE from frivolous litigation.

SB 508 by Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington, would limit liability for restaurants donating and serving food during the pandemic.

Business leaders and task force members have identified liability related to the virus as one of the greatest obstacles companies face as they plan their return to work.

But the task force is also advocating for some of the business lobby’s favorite targets—corporate severance taxes, tougher rules restricting tax abatements under the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, coastal lawsuits and tort reform—and positioning the pandemic and current economic crisis as a prime opportunity to make changes in those areas.

“We are an absolute outlier in how our legal system handles car wreck lawsuits,” says task force member and Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President and CEO Stephen Waguespack. “There is a trial lawyer litigious culture in this state that is making certain things a problem. There is a solution. It is absolutely time for the Legislature and the governor to attack this once and for all.”

Waguespack and others on the task force also discussed today the importance of rolling back some of the restrictions the Edwards administration placed on ITEP in 2017—specifically, tying the tax abatement to job creation and disallowing tax breaks under ITEP for routine maintenance and turnaround work in plants.

“ITEP needs to be amended in order for us to become competitive again,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, task force chairman Jason DeCuir said lawmakers have limited ability to undo the changes made by Edwards three years ago, though he added that Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, has proposed a constitutional amendment that would give the Legislature authority to grant or reject tax breaks under ITEP.

The Senate Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs will hear the measure tomorrow. If ultimately passed by both chambers of the Legislature, it would need to be approved by voters statewide.

The task force recommendations and, specifically, the threat to the hard-fought ITEP changes made three years ago, are drawing criticism from the community organization Together Louisiana, which advocated for the ITEP reforms and has tracked how much the state tax break has cost local governments over the years.

“We’re facing a public health emergency and the worst fiscal crisis in state history,” Together Louisiana says in a statement. “LABI’s response is to seize control of revenue from public schools, parish governments and local hospital districts. It’s their same, stale dish of corporate welfare, warmed-over for another meal. Louisiana has had enough of it.”

Other key task force recommendations:

• Businesses should not be required to provide PPE or implement other costly measures unless they receive government funding or subsidies for the mandate.

• PPE expenditures should be factored into loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program.

• Child care workers should get priority testing for COVID so child care centers can reopen more quickly.

• Licensing requirements and regulations that slow business development should be streamlined or suspended.