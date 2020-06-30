Last chance to nominate for Forty Under 40 awards

Business Report is still accepting nominations for its annual Forty Under 40 awards program, but the deadline is Friday.

Each year, the magazine spotlights and honors promising young professionals in our community who have achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40.

Business Report is looking for people who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers and community service, and who are likely to continue to do so. Those recognized include executives, entrepreneurs, politicians, government leaders, nonprofit managers and other professionals.

To be eligible, nominees must be under the age of 40 as of Nov. 3. This year’s Forty Under 40 honorees will be featured in the Nov. 3, 2020, issue of Business Report. The names of honorees will remain confidential until then. They will also be recognized at a special event later that month.

All nominations must be made online no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3. No exceptions to the deadline will be made.

See a list of past honorees, get answers to questions you may have and make your nominations here.