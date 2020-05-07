Land on the list: Top 100 private companies 

Business Report is currently accepting new applications and updates from privately owned, local companies for inclusion in our annual Top 100 private companies list, which will be published in the July issue.

We rank companies by gross revenue, which we define as those sales or fees actually collected, retained and reported on your company’s financial statements before any expenses. Based on past numbers, companies with less than $10 million in revenue are unlikely to make the Top 100 list.

To make the list, companies must be headquartered in the parishes of East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena.

There is no charge to be considered for or included in any of our lists or directories. If your company has not received an email questionnaire, you can update your information online. The deadline for all Top 100 submissions is Friday, May 29.