LABI releases education, workforce recommendations for state post-COVID-19

LABI has released policy recommendations to help stabilize public education and address current workforce needs as Louisiana phases out of the initial response to COVID-19.

The organization’s recommendations address challenges across the educational system, including early childhood, K-12 and higher education, as well as workforce development. The proposals, according to an LABI announcement this morning, were developed after research and dialogue with both Louisiana and national experts and stakeholders. Suggestions were shared with Gov. John Bel Edwards and his administration, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Board of Regents and legislators.

“Now is not the time to maintain the status quo, but to aggressively work together to change our historic weaknesses—thousands of impoverished Louisianans in poor health with low-skilled and low-wage jobs,” says LABI Senior Vice President Camille Conaway in a prepared statement. “This is the window of opportunity to innovate and boldly suggest a new path forward.”

LABI urges the state to consider using the discretionary education funds in the federal stimulus for strategies such as:

• Financial support for child care providers and workers;

• Teacher training and support, as well as necessary revisions to curriculum and testing, to keep students on grade level as they enter a new school year following weeks of lost learning;

• Short- and long-term improvements in access to and quality of digital instruction for students in K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions;

• Personalized coaching and affordable remediation to keep college students enrolled and on track despite newfound economic hardships;

• Rapid response training for the currently unemployed to put them on a path toward higher-wage, in-demand careers. Read LABI’s full list of recommendations.