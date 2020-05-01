Jefferson Highway gym reopens in violation of stay-at-home order

After being closed for more than a month because of the coronavirus, Donnie Calloway reopened his health club Calloway’s Health & Fitness at 4:45 a.m. today, in defiance of the governor’s extended stay-at-home order calling for gyms and health clubs to remain closed for another two weeks.

The gym, at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Tiger Bend Road, hasn’t been all that busy since reopening but Calloway says the phones have been ringing all day. He’s even signed a few new members today including some working in law enforcement, he says.

Calloway had been looking at a May 1 reopening date for weeks and cleaned the gym in preparation. But after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this week the state wouldn’t allow gyms to reopen for another two weeks, Calloway chose to move forward with his plans.

His gym members are healthy people, he says, and working out makes them happy. He says he’ll accept any consequences from his actions, including arrest.

The governor’s latest order does not explicitly say what recourse law enforcement should take if a business violates the stay-at-home order. However, Central pastor Tony Spell was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of defying the order after he refused to stop holding church services.

“I’d rather die on my feet than die on my knees,” Calloway says, adding that 99% of feedback from customers has been positive. “If I go to jail, I’ll just rest.”

There are masks and gloves near the entrance of the gym, and Calloway has additional staff members walking the floor and has installed extra security cameras to keep watch in the gym. If people aren’t “100 percent healthy,” he’s asking them not to come.