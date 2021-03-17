IRS expected to push filing deadline to May 15

The IRS is expected to push back the country’s tax-filing deadline to May 15, according to two people familiar with the decision, as the agency grapples with a massive backlog of 24 million returns it has yet to process since the 2019 tax year.

The mounting work has left the agency under water in recent months, according to The Washington Post, and under political siege, as lawmakers come to fear that long-unresolved troubles at the IRS could undercut the Biden administration’s new economic recovery efforts. Millions of Americans still have not received stimulus checks under prior coronavirus aid packages, even as the tax agency began doling out payments Wednesday under the $1.9 trillion stimulus signed into law earlier this month.

The IRS shared the full scope of its backlog in recent days with the House Ways and Means Committee and the agency’s internal watchdogs, which was later reviewed by the Washington Post. The agency also communicated its plans to push back the filing deadline to congressional offices, according to one of the people familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak about it, cautioning it could change.

The effects of the mounting backlog at the IRS have been vast: The delays have kept some Americans from receiving their tax refunds for months while preventing some cash-strapped workers and companies nationwide from taking advantage of a wide array of additional programs that Congress authorized to blunt the economic impact of the pandemic. Read the full story.