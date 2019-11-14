Instagram should be part of your social media strategy 

Is your business on Instagram yet? It should be. The social media site has emerged as one of the hottest channels for brand marketing.

Instagram is a great addition to your marketing strategy, especially if your product has a visual element and a target audience that includes females in the 18-35 age range.

It’s also a little different than some of the other social sites you’re familiar with. Instagram was created as a visual medium. Users expect compelling photos and videos that tell stories and evoke emotion.

The best way to understand Instagram’s power is by following other brands, to understand and see how they market their products.

Include hashtags with your posts to further engage the audience and help followers find your content. But keep the tags specific to your brand, industry or image, and don’t overdo it. Using too many hashtags comes across as spammy and often turns users off.

Similar to Facebook, Instagram is a great medium for short videos that, ideally, get shared among followers. Your videos might offer a virtual tour of your office, highlight a new product or one that followers may not be familiar with, or provide a product demonstration.

And just like Facebook, your “Insta” channel is less about pushing sales and more about personality. Sometimes, it’s the video of funny or touching moments that get the most interaction, even though they’re not directly related to your business but directly related to your brand.

Just like the rest of your marketing channels, videos and photos should support a cohesive brand. IGTV’s existing content should serve as a guide in making your content an extension of what you already do on Instagram.

