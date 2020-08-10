‘I cannot fathom it’: Businesses brace for season without LSU football 

Top decision makers in the Southeastern Conference are reportedly holding an impromptu meeting this afternoon to discuss the future of the 2020 football season, fueling speculation—and grave concern around Baton Rouge—that the entire season will be canceled.

Such a move, if it happens, would be disastrous to multiple sectors of the local economy, not to mention LSU itself, and would create a ripple effect that could bankrupt bars, restaurants and retailers that rely on sales generated around LSU football for a significant chunk of their annual revenues.

“There is nothing good about any decision to not have football,” says Ernie Matherne, whose four Matherne’s Market locations include one just outside the South Gates of LSU. “I cannot quantify it. I cannot qualify it. I cannot fathom it, it is going to be so bad.”

Game day sales of party trays from Matherne’s Market’s delis, particularly at the LSU location, comprise a large part of company revenues, says Matherne, who has only been able to keep the LSU store open through the pandemic because of federal relief from the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Not having seven home games is a killer,” he says. “Can we stay open without them? I guess it all depends on what happens with the PPP and more federal relief.”

While Matherne’s may be an extreme example, the supermarket chain is not alone. Economist Loren Scott has estimated LSU football has a $50 million annual economic impact on the local economy. An entire service industry depends on the dollars generated by the games. So does hospitality, local government and, even, civic organizations, which are allowed to sell concessions at home games and keep a cut of the proceeds.

“LSU sports and the interest in LSU sports—and Southern—is one of our major attractions,” says Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo. “It would be a significant blow to our hotel and hospitality industry.”

Ashley Thibaut, who co-owns women’s boutique Bella Bella is steeling herself for the worst. Her four locations, including a flagship store near the LSU campus that is popular with students, does what she will only say is a “significant” chunk of annual business selling stylish purple and gold separates.

If the season is pushed back or limited to no fans in the stadium, she hopes she can still sell some themed merchandise. If there’s no season, she’s not sure what she’ll do.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before so we’re not sure how bad it will be,” Thibaut says. “We were planning to go in a few weeks to buy some merchandise, though we were treading very lightly, but now we don’t know. We got stuck with so much spring merchandise, we’re just playing things by ear.”

Zippy’s owner Neil Hendrix also is worried. His Mexican bar and restaurant serves as a popular watering hole during football season, whether the Tigers are playing at home or away.

“Football season is huge for us,” says Hendrix, who estimates more than 40% of his annual revenues are generated during football season. “We wouldn’t lose all that if we didn’t have the games, but we’d probably lose 25 or 30 percent.”

Even business owners who could financially weather the storm of a lost season, like Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar owner Brandon Landry, say canceling college football would be a huge psychological blow in a city like Baton Rouge, especially after such a trying year.

“Football is part of our culture. It gets people thinking about things other than what is going on in this world right now and we need that now more than ever,” he says. “No matter your background, race, religion, politics, when it comes to games and being part of a team, it brings people together. It affects their mentality.”