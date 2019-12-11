I-10 widening to affect access to Perkins Road businesses 

The Perkins Road overpass area could look drastically different in a few years if the state successfully implements its plan to cut off the existing interchange and add a new multi-use path. The revamp is part of LADOTD’s plan to widen I-10.

An environmental study released by the state in October says 17 properties could be demolished—partially or wholly—as part of the expansion project. However, a larger number of other businesses along Perkins Road would see access changes with the removal of off- and on-ramps between I-10 and Perkins Road.

The new layout would restrict interstate access to the larger ramps on South Acadian Thruway, less than a half-mile away. That would free up space behind the businesses on Perkins between Baywood and Glendale avenues to extend Greenwood Drive as a two-lane road and add a bike/pedestrian path.

Zippy’s owner Neal Hendrick estimates the ramps’ closure could have a 5% to 10% negative effect on business because of the connection it provides to downtown, though that could be offset by a new flux of foot traffic spurred by the multi-use path.

Area business owners say the pedestrian path could bring new access to the heavily trafficked area that doesn’t currently exist.

“I think it’s cool. Around here, people already do walk, but there’s no designated place to do so,” Bet-R Grocery owner Cliff Boulden says.

One of the overpass area’s newest residents, BLDG5 owner Brumby Broussard agrees.

“Any bike path, I’m always for it,” Broussard says. “There are so many rooftops around here; it’s a great area, a great neighborhood.”

Hendrick says he’d like to see crosswalks added to the plan to increase pedestrian safety and access from adjoining residential areas. Plans also call for restoring and adding new parking areas under I-10 and green space near where the multi-use trail intersects with Perkins Road.

“Everything on paper looks good so far,” Hendrick says. “We hate to lose those ramps but what they’re showing us looks pretty good.”

The new design could also come at a welcome time to help the area compete with the growing number of new businesses along Government Street, he says.

New lighting under the overpass and around the new trail would increase safety, too, he says.

Boulden says his main concern is about access to his business during construction. While Bet-R Grocery sits off the main road, it’s seen similar problems during overpass construction projects in the past. Traffic is expected to remain open during construction, with some lane closures.

The Overpass Merchant has received much focus over this project, facing a potential buyout or removal from the state, yet owner Nick Hufft said today, “If something was going to happen, you would have heard by now.”

Hufft said he’s “working hand in hand with DOTD on the plan.”

The latest assessment lists both the entire property, or just a portion of it, as being considered for removal. However, a final decision won’t be made until the project moves into the design phase, LADOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett said in an email today.

“Our goal is to miss the main building,” he says. It appears that we may be able to do that. However, the awning looks as if it will have to come down temporarily (or at least a portion of it). The addition on the back of the main building also may be removed but can likely be reconstructed later by permit.”

The restaurant’s neighbor, Fresh Salon on Christian Street, is also slated to be demolished under the current environmental assessment. Salon owner Ashley Quartararo couldn’t be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

For now, local business owners are still playing the waiting game.

“Everyone asks what’s next and no one really knows,” Boulden says.

Hendrick says he thinks actual construction near Zippy’s is three to five years off.