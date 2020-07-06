How to start your second act

The COVID-19 pandemic has only made it more difficult for job-seekers past a certain age to find their ideal “second-act” passion, but there are ways women (and men) entering semi-retirement can overcome these obstacles.

That’s according to Nancy Collamer, author of Second Act Careers and the blogger behind MyLifestyleCareer.com. Collamer’s work—which focuses on helping baby boomers create semi-retirement plans—has been featured in Forbes, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and CNN, among other national media.

“Ageism existed long before COVID-19, but the added challenge now is that employers will be even more reluctant to hire someone over 60 because of health-related concerns,” Collamer tells The Network. “That’s why I tell people to consider taking on project-based work or side hustles, because they might be wanting more flexibility. It’s really important to educate yourself about what is out there.”

Though she’s based in Connecticut, Collamer says her advice applies to Baton Rouge’s semi-retired professionals, too, most of whom fall into four different categories: 1) people who want to do something connected to their previous professional line of work; 2) people looking for “encore careers,” or second-acts that allow them to give back and make a difference; 3) people looking for fun and enjoyable part-time options that simply get them out of the house; and 4) people whose primary motivator is earning a supplemental income to help pay the bills—arguably the fastest-growing of the groups.

Here are the five questions she recommends local women nearing retirement ask themselves in order to determine how they should pursue their second act.

What are your income goals? If maximizing your income potential is your primary reason for working longer, it’s best to somehow connect your next chapter to your old career. Consider becoming a consultant or freelancer for your former profession, as that’s the area where you’ll have the most contacts who would hire you as well as the highest earning potential. Why do you want to work during your retirement? Beyond earning an income, it’s important to consider your other reasons for wanting to prolong your working experience. Ask yourself how important it is for you to have a social community, maintain a regular routine, find something that feeds your sense of purpose, etc. Understanding the “why” behind your choice will point you in the right direction. What’s on your “chuck-it” list? Rather than a bucket list, think about all the things from work life you want to chuck, or leave behind. Are you done with long commutes, being stuck in a cubicle from nine to five, or working summers? These are all things you must consider before settling on a second act. How much flexibility do you want? If you have a spouse with health problems, then maybe you want a job that allows you to work from home. Alternatively, if you want to earn lots of cash within a shorter amount of time, seasonal work may be your best bet. If you want to avoid working summers at all costs, perhaps a part-time gig with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System would suit your needs. How much of a risk appetite do you have? With ageism an ever-present obstacle in the workplace, consider starting your own business. Certain types of side hustles don’t require much capital investment, but can pay off in the long-run.

