How businesses can get the most out of Facebook 

Here’s an astounding number: 2.41 billion. That’s how many accounts are on Facebook. Of those, 1.59 billion—more than half—log on daily.

Let’s take a closer look at how to get the best results when marketing your business on the world’s largest social network.

Facebook can be quite effective with business-to-consumer models, especially those targeting men and women ages 25-55 and above. The site’s single biggest age demo is 25-34, which accounts for nearly 30% of all users.

To a lesser extent, Facebook can also be effective in a business-to-business setting. In that case, however, you need to use other social media channels to augment your strategic outreach plan.

Marketing success on Facebook is determined by your interaction with users. Your posts define your brand promise and your company’s personality. That takes a little time and some creativity, but Facebook offers powerful resources to improve engagement.

Click the “Insights” button at the top of your company’s Facebook page. The service displays information on your followers’ demographics and metrics on their responses to your posts.

It also graphs users’ visits throughout the day, allowing you to see when the bulk of your target audience is active on Facebook. Posting new content at peak audience times can greatly improve users’ engagement.

Remember that your posts should be much more than just pushing sales. The goal is to engage and build genuine relationships. Content should be determined by what your followers find compelling on a “What’s in it for me?” level.

