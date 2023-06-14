How successful workplace strategies can also be used at home 

They say home is where the heart is, but it is also a source of disruption for many, writes Disruption Advisors CEO Whitney Johnson in a new advice piece for Business Report.

A few years ago, she realized that as much as she loves being home and with her family, Johnson writes, it was also a source of frustration.

Johnson travels often for work, and enjoys it, but when she does come home, she says she is ready to relax.

“But home wasn’t providing the refuge I hoped for,” Johnson writes. “There were business matters I had neglected while away, as well as numerous tasks, errands, and engagements involving family, friends, and my church congregation. Home didn’t feel restful. It was busy, demanding, and a little chaotic.”

To be happy at home, we must up our domestic game, according to Johnson. Many of the tactics we use at the office: planning and scheduling, thoughtful decision-making, and putting people first, can help us have an orderly and rewarding home life as well, and vice versa. Leadership and collaboration are skills we need in both places.

Here are some suggestions for balancing the demands of work and home:

Keep a detailed schedule. When you’re on the job, every hour is accounted for, and time is incorporated to allow for unexpected surprises. Keeping a close schedule with time allotted in case of inevitable disruptions helps keep home life smooth while saving free time to create meaningful experiences with family and rejuvenate ourselves.

Garner the thoughts of your family. At work, you tend to consult with your team before making big decisions, even if the final call is your own. At home, involving younger members of the team provides valuable, even crucial, input.

Read Johnson’s full advice column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.