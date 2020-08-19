How LSU is working to keep football players safe ahead of Sept. 26 opener

With the SEC on Tuesday announcing guidelines for its 14 member schools to protect fans in preparation for the 2020 football season, LSU has also put in place various precautions for its football players, who begin classes next week.

To say players are effectively being placed in a bubble, however, would be inaccurate, as they’re staying in a mix of on-campus dorms (about 60%) and off-campus apartments (roughly 40%). It’s also not immediately known how many scholarship players are scheduled to take in-person classes this semester, though LSU officials have put out an information request to see student athletes’ academic schedules.

“There are currently no plans for any one person to be taken out of an in-person class,” says Shelly Mullenix, senior associate athletic director, who oversees health and wellness. “It could be that most of our students are online right now. I can’t speak to whether or not we’d make any sort of appeal to the provost or president.”

In the meantime, Mullenix says the department has been focusing its efforts on educating players and their families about how to properly self-quarantine within a multiperson living environment, which they’ve been doing over the past several months. LSU officials also checked through players’ leases to ensure they would have access to their own bedrooms and restrooms.

Meanwhile, LSU’s athletic buildings, including its football operations center, have transformed in response to the pandemic, Mullenix says. Among key changes:

• In order for a student-athlete to enter a facility, they must first pass a temperature check and answer a brief questionnaire from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure they aren’t exhibiting any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Athletes who clear the initial screenings are given a wristband, which grants them entry

• Interior layouts, including meeting spaces, have been altered so that all furniture is 6 feet apart.

• While cloth face masks are always mandated inside the facilities, N95 masks are used when players are in individual or small, position-specific group meetings.

• Dining halls have converted from sit-down to all to-go meals, with 6-feet markers placed throughout the halls.

• Certain capacity limits have been placed in athletic facilities.

• Players check in with athletic trainers on a daily basis to ensure they aren’t showing symptoms.

Key to the university’s handling of football players and other athletes will be transparency and fluidity, Mullenix says. However, she says the department is also doing what it can to address concerns about future spikes in cases.

“Even within a bubble, there’s no such thing as a perfect bubble. College living, in general, is a risky endeavor,” she says. “In a pandemic, the appropriate response is to acknowledge that’s a possibility and minimize everything we can to protect players from possible spread of the virus.”