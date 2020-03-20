How Baton Rouge arts organizations are still connecting with the community 

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused most of us to disconnect socially, it’s also created more opportunities for people to connect online. That can be a difficult prospect for arts organizations, when the ability to see, hear and interact with art and performances in person is hard to replicate online.

225 magazine has compiled a list of ways local arts organizations are working to keep Baton Rouge connected to community art:

Baton Rouge Gallery’s ‘The Flat Curve Gallery’

The gallery in BREC’s City Park is closed for the time being, but its team is creating a virtual gallery featuring art submitted by the community. Anyone—adult or child—can submit their own work of art free of charge by uploading an image of it here. Baton Rouge Gallery’s Jason Andreasen says around 75 submissions have already come in—from established artists in the community and aspiring artists alike—and they will be rolling out images of the art in batches through the gallery’s Facebook page and on its website.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s ‘Quarantunes’ competition

The longtime Baton Rouge theater organization was inspired by March Madness to develop a bracket of its own. Participating performers and actors in the Theatre Baton Rouge family were drawn at random to compete in a head-to-head battle with a musical number of their choice. Viewers are asked to donate $1 to the theater via Venmo in order to submit a vote for their favorite in each battle. Check out the ongoing competition and the details on how to vote at Theatre Baton Rouge’s Facebook page.

The Arts Council’s online resources, community survey

and handwashing videos set to music

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has shared resources on its Facebook page to help families fill arts education gaps during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also partnering with the Louisiana Division of the Arts to survey local artists and arts organizations about how they are being impacted by the crisis. On Instagram, the Arts Council is encouraging people to make a 15- to 30-second video washing their hands along to their favorite song. People who tag @artscouncilgbr will be featured on the Arts Council’s Instagram.

Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s downloadable

coloring pages and educational videos

The downtown museum is offering downloadable coloring pages from its Facebook page inspired by its exhibitions on Egyptian history, space, dinosaurs and more. The museum has also streamed a live astronomy lesson that’s still available to watch and begun posting virtual experiences of its popular children’s activities, such as the Traveling Trunk Show, on Instagram.

NO SHOW Comedy uploads its first comedy album online

The local comedy troupe has released its first album, “A Louisiana Comedy Album,” on streaming platforms such as Spotify. The album features nearly 20 local and regional performers doing small sets recorded before a live audience. Fair warning: It’s adult comedy with explicit language. Find out more information on its Facebook page and website.

The East Baton Rouge Public Library’s

online resources and digital library

You can access the library’s digital collection anytime, but now more than ever it’s a great resource with ebooks, movies, magazines, music and content catered to every age group. On its Facebook page, the library is keeping it interesting with links to fun, educational sites and local history.

This story originally appeared in 225 magazine, read the full story here.