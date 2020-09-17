Health insurers factoring in lingering COVID-19 conditions when setting 2021 rates

Health insurers are trying to take into account the uncertainty around the novel coronavirus when setting their 2021 rates, including several health conditions that have been linked to the virus.

That’s according to health care economist Michael Bertaut of Blue Cross Blue Shield, who addressed the topic at a Thursday morning webinar hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Among the conditions insurers are concerned about is long lingering COVID-19 symptoms, says Bertaut, as well as cardiac damage and long-term renal issues. Coronavirus patients with what Bertaut calls “long-timers syndrome” experience symptoms of the virus for months after the initial diagnosis.

“There are so many unknown health conditions popping up in people months after COVID-19 that could be dangerous,” Bertaut says. “For us to predict future health care costs, we need to understand how many people got COVID-19 and the demographics. There are open questions we’re trying to sort out.”

He expects individual coverage plans to increase in the mid-to-high single-digit range for 2021, and for small group coverage rates—for businesses with two to 50 employees on a plan—to increase between 2.5% and 5.5%. For large group rates, with more than 51 employees on a plan, prices will be segmented based on average health care costs of the company and may also increase in the mid-to-high single-digit range.

Despite the increases, Bertaut says there are things employers can do to try to control future costs. Noting that visits to primary care physicians have dropped since the pandemic started, Bertaut suggests employers encourage workers to start visiting their primary care physicians again. Those with relationships with primary care physicians have measurably fewer hospital stays, he says.

Many insurers nationwide saw claims plummet earlier this spring when the pandemic shifted many hospitals to only treating patients with the coronavirus. Bertaut says Blue Cross saw lower-than-expected claims in March, April and May, and didn’t see claims begin to “creep back up” until July. The insurance provider then saw more claims in August than originally forecast.

“I’m thinking we’re seeing the beginning of a recovery where people feel safe getting procedures again,” Bertaut says.