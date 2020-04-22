Governor’s business task force meets but no word on timeline for reopenings

With the state beginning to talk about relaxing stay-at-home rules and gradually allowing businesses to reopen, local restaurateurs might be wondering when they’ll get the green light to again offer dine-in service.

It’s not likely to be anytime in the next few weeks, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who told members of his Resilient Louisiana Commission on a conference call this afternoon that he hopes to have a more-detailed timeline next week. For now, though, it’s too soon to say for sure when the state will meet enough of the criteria outlined earlier this month by the White House to move into the first of several phases of a staged reopening.

“I’m not trying to play hide the ball,” Edwards said. “We’re trying to see if we meet the criteria on threshold matters over a 14-day period in order to transition to Phase 1 and to see what Phase 1 looks like in Louisiana. But even in the guidance, with respect to restaurants, dine-in on premises dining would not open in Phase 1, regardless.”

Edwards’ comments were in response to a question from commission member and New Orleans restaurateur Ti Martin, who owns the famed Commander’s Palace and asked the governor for clarity on timing so she and others in her industry can plan.

“We have a great fear of a resurgence,” Martin said. “But we also know we need to get going as soon as we safely can and we want to help y’all come up with what those guidelines will look like, but for most restaurants you can’t just turn it on the next day. It will take time to rehire and get ready.”

Martin’s comments underscore the frustration and growing impatience businesses owners across the state feel as they begin planning for the next phase of life with COVID-19. Balancing the competing interests of public health and the economy and advising on how best to do that is the job Edwards’ commission has been tasked with. On their first conference call, the governor stressed the fine line the state will be walking for the indefinite future.

“When we get to Phase 1 it’s not going to be like it was two months ago … because we just simply can’t do that,” Edwards said. “If we do, we know cases are going to spike to a degree that would be unacceptable and we would be unsuccessful in opening the economy, too. So I’m asking you all to help manage expectations.”

Edwards said the state is monitoring several metrics to determine if COVID infection levels, hospitalizations and mortality rates are declining.

The governor’s commission is one of several efforts studying how best to restart the economy. It is made up of more than a dozen task forces, representing various sectors of the economy. Those task force members were scheduled to have their first conference call at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a legislative task force that will look at what lawmakers can do to help business and stimulate the economy holds its first meeting tomorrow morning.