Gov. Edwards still plans to add COVID shots to list of required school vaccines

Gov. John Bel Edwards said today he still intends to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the required vaccination schedule in K-12 schools and higher education despite resistance from mostly Republican state lawmakers.

According to The Daily Advertiser, Edwards, a Democrat, says no evidence has been presented to change his mind about adding the vaccine requirement, which is expected to spark a lively debate in a House Health and Welfare Committee meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The vaccine requirement would currently apply only to students 16 and older and there are broad exemptions for opting out.

“It’s important to embrace the science and not engage in misinformation,” Edwards said during a news conference in which he and public health officials discussed the new omicron variant.

No cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have yet been identified in Louisiana, but its arrival is inevitable and may already be here, Edwards and his top public health officer say. Read the full story.