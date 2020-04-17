Frustration mounts for Baton Rouge business owners still waiting to hear back on loan applications

Local small business owners, sole proprietors and independent contractors who still haven’t received any money after applying weeks ago for the Paycheck Protection Program and other SBA loans are growing increasingly frustrated as they’re left to determine worst-case scenarios.

They’re anxiously awaiting the much-needed funds amid political impasse as Congress has yet to replenish the PPP, which ran out of money Thursday. At the same time, some overwhelmed banks haven’t even sent the loan applications to the SBA.

John Overton, co-owner of IT firm Turn Key Solutions, sent his PPP application and supporting documents to his bank on April 2 in preparation for the application period beginning April 3. However, after some delays triggered by the bank’s online application system crashes, he received his last update on April 9, which simply said Overton’s application was being reviewed.

“It is very frustrating to have personally helped so many other small businesses figure out how to navigate this process and hear that they’ve received their PPP loans, and I got it in the day before and still don’t have anything,” says Overton, who estimates his business could go another couple of months without a PPP loan. “It would be nice to not have to raid our other accounts that have specific purposes just to pay payroll.”

Because keeping his full-time staff of 15 employed is his No. 1 priority, Overton says he and his co-owner are constantly running the numbers, trying to figure out what expenses they can trim. They’ve already eliminated overtime pay, and their backup plan is to tap into other accounts dedicated to facility management and taxes. They’ve also extended credit to some longtime clients who currently aren’t able to pay them, though Overton says it’s difficult to do so when his business is exhausting all its resources and expects to have to make some “painful cuts.”

Meanwhile, Keller Williams real estate agent Brooke Stevens says her bank hasn’t submitted her PPP loan application to the SBA, though she applied for the $9,000 loan as an independent contractor one week ago. As of this morning, she still didn’t know whether her application was approved.

“That’s enough to pay my bills for three months,” says Stevens, who has two sons to support. “I was already coming off a six-month slow real estate season, and it didn’t start picking up until a week before the schools were closed. My hands are tied.”

Stevens isn’t sure about the future of her real estate business. She had only one seller that wanted to continue putting their house on the market, while the buyers she was in contact with don’t want to do anything now. Though she could technically show houses, she says nobody wants to look at them.

While he didn’t apply for a PPP, Brad Watts, who owns K Street Grill, Cecelia Creole Bistro and The River Room, did apply for three other loans: a traditional SBA loan through IberiaBank, the $10,000 emergency relief and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, for which he applied March 16 and still hasn’t received a dime. But even if he gets the loans, he doesn’t know whether they’ll help him sustain his businesses.

Watts is equally as concerned about the reopening of the economy and what that means for his three restaurants, where large private events—which he’s heard will likely be restricted to 10 people once restaurants are allowed to reopen—comprise 30% to 40% of his revenue.

“At the end of the day, just opening up is a huge undertaking. Opening back up with restrictions is a whole other ballgame,” Watts says. “If it’s not safe enough to open the restaurants the way they were, then maybe we shouldn’t open them until they are safe enough.”