Frustration grows as some small businesses realize they could’ve stayed open under stay-at-home order

As frustration mounts over the economic fallout and recent extension of Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, some small businesses are just now realizing they could’ve been open the entire time.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order has always stated that any business not covered by the guidance from the U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure Agency guidance and not specifically ordered to temporarily close under his order may remain open under certain public safety limitations, such as social distancing and adherence to the 10-person limit on gathering size. But some businesses in the so-called “gray area” allege this wasn’t made clear to them.

Chris Russo Blackwood, who owns the Russo Ross women’s apparel boutique on Jefferson Highway, says she was “totally surprised and taken aback” when she found out Monday after the governor’s news conference that she never had to close. When she and her fellow retail center tenants met with their landlord and building owner in March, everyone was under the assumption the businesses had to shut down.

The recent revelation is causing Blackwood—who usually doesn’t have more than two or three people in her store at once—to grow frustrated over all the time, effort and expenses she incurred over the past six weeks building an e-commerce site.

“We know they don’t do that well, but we needed some way to generate income,” Blackwood says. “We called and delivered clothing to clients, and went through all this trouble that we wouldn’t have done, just to make very little money.”

Now having a clearer grasp on the rules, Blackwood plans to reopen her boutique May 1.

Christina Stephens, spokeswoman for the governor’s office, stresses that the language has been included in the executive order all along, with a clarifying document issued shortly after its enactment. She says the administration has near-daily conversations with the business community to answer questions, adding that Edwards has also mentioned the rule in several news conferences and in other instances.

“If there are small businesses that did not stay open [because they didn’t know they could], we regret that that was the case; however, we feel like we communicated on multiple occasions what businesses could be open and what businesses could not be open,” Stephens says. “When a business is making a decision, we encourage them to review the order so they can understand the legal ramifications, but also what the order itself allows.”

Still, Blackwood wasn’t alone in her confusion. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has been trying to push the message locally, posting a brief last week that addressed the gray area in the stay-at-home order, which BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp urges small business owners to review.

“There are definitely employers who have still been closed who don’t have to be,” Knapp says. “It’s somewhat confusion still, for sure, but also somewhat driven by lack of business activity or worries about being able to safely be open.”

Consumers should also know that they can go out and do business with these open companies, says Knapp, rather than assume they’re closed or that they aren’t allowed to be open.

Stephens says the governor’s office is planning for the next phase of reopening, which will occur in mid-May. She encourages business owners to spend the next few weeks planning for a larger reopening.