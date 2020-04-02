FranU fast tracks seniors to help treat COVID-19 patients 

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University announced it is fast-tracking course completion and graduating seniors a month earlier than usual to fill the respiratory therapist shortage.

Registered Respiratory Therapists are essential in managing ventilators and providing respiratory care for COVID-19 patients, says Sue Davis, FranU program director, in a news release.

In response to the need in the Baton Rouge area, FranU’s respiratory therapy program faculty has developed a plan to allow senior students to graduate in mid-April.

These specialized health care practitioners are on the front line in the COVID-19 fight, working with physicians and nurses to help patients survive. About 5% of patients with COVID-19 need breathing tubes, and RRTs determine the appropriate ventilator settings to match each patient’s needs.

“This is one of a number of examples of how the education of health care professionals across multiple disciplines is crucial to meeting current needs,” says FranU President Tina Holland.

There are about 150,000 respiratory therapists in the U.S., and the need for more continues to grow, Holland says. There will be 11 seniors who will graduate from the program in April. See the full announcement.