Former colleagues may be key to finding job during pandemic

It takes luck, creativity and a fresh look at your network of contacts to find a job in the worst labor market in more than a decade.

Since March, the economy has lost 13 million jobs. But there is reason to be optimistic, albeit cautiously: Many employers are still hiring, The Wall Street Journal reports. More than half of small and midsize companies plan to hire full-time employees this year, according to an August survey of 600 human resources and finance chiefs by Paycor, an HR software company.

To explore the new rules of landing a job, The Wall Street Journal spoke with executives, career coaches and the newly reemployed for their best advice. They advise job seekers to reach out to former colleagues as a way to network, and to get specific about what kind of job they want. Too broad of a search could cause a longer wait for a new position. They recommend being flexible about location and to be prepared for a 100% virtual interview process. Read the full story here.