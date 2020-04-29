Expedited hiring process helped BRG ramp up staffing for COVID-19 care

When the state contracted with Baton Rouge General in late March to reopen shuttered floors of its Mid City campus to care for COVID-19 patients, one of the biggest challenges the hospital faced was the need to increase staff.

“If you build it will they come? That’s kind of the way we thought about it,” BRG’s Senior Director of HR Anne Segura says.

In less than a month, BRG was able to hire more than 100 health care professionals, mostly registered nurses, which is no small feat given what is usually a lengthy interviewing process and a chronic nursing shortage.

How did they do it and what lessons does their experience have for other employers needing to staff up quickly in the new pandemic era?

“We had to get out of our comfort zone,” Segura says. “We had to start interviewing through Facetime and computer applications.” Typically, recruits tour the hospital’s campus and spend time shadowing staff. Now that’s being done virtually.

Typically, vetting resumes and conducting background checks takes weeks. Now, that process has been condensed and takes just days.

The hospital’s training process has also been shortened to a four-hour session that covers the basics of BRG protocols, and how to use hospital equipment and IT systems.

“It enabled employees coming back into a hospital role to be able to make the transition quickly,” she says.

Virtually all of the hospital’s newly hired RNs already work in the market in clinical or specialty hospital settings and had their hours reduced when elective medical procedures were put on hold in mid-March. As a result, they were current on their continuing education requirements and were easily able to come on board, Segura says.

Though restrictions have now loosened and more routine medical procedures are allowed by the state, there’s still a supply of nurses and other health care professionals looking to pick up extra work.

“A good bit of them will go back to their full-time jobs,” Segura says. “But we structured this so that they are paid per diem and they can sign up to work when they want and we’re able to be really flexible with their schedules. So they can pick up extra hours working nights or weekends with us.”

So far, the hospital has treated about 140 COVID-19 patients and is preparing to see more in the weeks to come. It also plans to continue its ramped-up hiring.

Segura says there are a couple of takeaways from the hospital’s recent experience about how to do things in the newly disrupted coronavirus era. Most importantly: be flexible and don’t be afraid to change the way you do things in your organization.