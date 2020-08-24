Employers court laid-off L’Auberge workers during job fair

A handful of local employers attended a job fair L’Auberge Casino and Hotel held last Thursday for the 161 workers the casino laid off in response to economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Event attendees included representatives from Hollywood Casino of Baton Rouge, which recently announced plans to move its gaming facility on land, where it will house Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, and Raising Cane’s, which is reportedly expanding into central Florida as part of its five-year strategic plan. Calls made to both companies were not returned before this afternoon’s deadline.

Also in attendance were officials representing LSU and LSU Dining, EmployBR, Corporate Green and LA Workforce.

“Due to the layoffs, we wanted to provide our team members with other employment opportunities and resources that would help them regain employment,” L’Auberge General Manager Kim Ginn says in an email, noting the casino has extended benefits for laid-off employees through the end of August.

Though invitations were extended to all 161 of the casino’s laid-off team members, Ginn says that only an estimated 60 attended Thursday’s job fair, which featured four sessions throughout the day.

The job fair comes at a time when hotel occupancies remain low and phase two restrictions limit casinos to 50% of their normal capacity.