Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate amid COVID surge

Gov. John Bel Edwards today reinstated a statewide mask mandate for indoor locations, including schools and colleges, as the state struggles with a fast-growing fourth surge of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant and one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates.

Edwards announced the mandate, which goes into effect Wednesday, less than three months after he lifted a previous face covering requirement amid hopes that the virus was abating. The mandate will apply to anyone age 5 and older—both vaccinated and unvaccinated—who enters a business, school, church or other inside location.

The mask requirement had particular urgency for Edwards as students start returning to some K-12 schools this week. Louisiana’s education leaders had declined to enact any masking orders across all districts, leaving it to individual school systems to determine their plans. The governor’s executive order will end the district-by-district negotiations.

Edwards’ order will last until Sept. 1, but could be extended.

Louisiana reported 11,109 new cases since Friday, with 27 more deaths. The number of hospitalized climbed to 1,984—seven times the number of COVID-19 patients a month ago. The total number of deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020 surpassed 11,000 in today’s newest figures.

The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, although the number of people who had received at least one dose rose by more than 46,000 between Thursday and Monday, to nearly 43%. More than 1.72 million, or just under 37%, are fully vaccinated.

The governor announced the mask mandate at a briefing surrounded by hospital and business leaders who supported the decision. It came as one of Louisiana’s largest hospitals—Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge—brought in a disaster medical assistance team of nearly three dozen health care workers today to help the facility cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients.

The hospital said it is currently caring for 155 COVID-19 patients, one-third of them in intensive care. OLOL and several other medical facilities around Louisiana have delayed elective surgeries that require inpatient beds, and procedures such as cancer treatments, because of the coronavirus spike. Read the full story.