Edwards extends phase two restrictions, joins five states in purchase deal for COVID-19 rapid tests 

Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced plans to extend the current phase two restrictions, which keeps bars closed, masks mandated statewide and indoor gatherings limited to 50 people, for another 21 days—until Aug. 28.

Edwards also today announced that he has joined five other state governors in a bipartisan interstate compact with the Rockefeller Foundation to produce 3 million rapid point-of-care antigen COVID-19 tests, which provide results in as little as 15 minutes.

Edwards, along with the governors of Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia, will purchase 500,000 tests per state.

“Rapid access to testing is crucial in our collective fight against COVID-19, which is why I am grateful to join these other governors in a collaborative effort to purchase testing supplies and help identify outbreaks more quickly, while improving the turnaround time for test results,” Edwards says in a prepared statement. “COVID does not know any borders and by working together we strengthen our response, improve testing access and ultimately help our communities become safer and healthier.”

The purchasing agreement creates a platform for states to buy cost-effective tests and to coordinate on policies and protocols related to the rapid antigen testing.

The governors hope to demonstrate to private manufacturers that there is a growing demand for the production of these short-wait tests and to expand long-term testing in congregate areas like schools.

The governors also announced that more states may join the interstate cooperative purchasing agreement in the coming days and weeks. Read the full announcement.