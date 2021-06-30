Edwards announces $315M American Rescue Plan funding for smaller municipalities 

A number of municipalities in the Capital Region, including Baker, Central, Denham Springs and Zachary will receive millions of dollars of additional funding under the American Rescue Plan, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this morning.

More than $315 million in federal coronavirus relief aid will be allocated to 290 Louisiana towns to help them respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and support economic recovery. The funding is going to localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan because of their size. Larger communities including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans are not funded through this portion of the program as they received direct allocations from the rescue plan.

Funding will be allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two rounds, one this summer and one in June 2022. These Baton Rouge area towns will each receive funds:

• Baker ($4.9 million);

• Central ($10.9 million);

• Denham Springs ($3.6 million);

• Donaldsonville ($3.1 million);

• Gonzales ($4 million);

• New Roads ($10.5 million);

• Plaquemine ($2.4 million);

• Port Allen ($1.7 million);

• St. Francisville ($600,000);

• St. Gabriel ($2.8 million);

• Walker ($2.3 million);

• Zachary ($6.6 million).