Economist to Louisiana task force: Downturn to last longer than thought 

Though many business leaders and economists were hoping back in the spring that the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic would be short lived and give rise to a robust, “V-shaped” recovery this fall, it’s increasingly clear that will no longer be the case, according to a leading economist.

In a meeting this morning of the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force, Dr. Stephen Barnes, an economist at UL-Lafayette and a member of the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference, said data suggests the economic downturn will last longer and be harder to recover from than originally thought.

“While we had initially hoped this would be a much shorter event, as time passes more and more permanent damage is being done,” Barnes said. “That is going to give you a recovery path that might look more and more like the Great Recession did than the recovery after an event like Katrina.”

Worse, still, Barnes told the group, the damage to Louisiana’s economy will be “much worse” than that of the Great Recession and that as generous as federal relief packages have been, they don’t come anywhere close to making up for what has been lost.

“We originally thought once we had this under control everybody could go back to their old jobs,” he said. “What is happening now, as time passes, is that businesses are having to make long-term adjustments in terms of the number and size of their payroll. In some cases, they are closing. So, once we can move past this event, it will take a lot more work to rebuild those businesses. Working our way out of that, trough, is a lot harder the longer this lasts.”

Barnes’ sobering assessment came as members of the task force, a group of business leaders convened in April by legislative leadership, began planning for a special legislative session likely in October.

Though the task force did not discuss specific bills it will push in the session, Senate President Page Cortez said the agenda will, in part, be dictated by whatever kind of federal money comes to the state in a fourth pandemic relief package Congress is likely to pass later this month.

One of the major sticking points on Capitol Hill over the package, which Cortez predicts will ultimately be worth about $2 trillion, is whether to continue extending unemployment benefits to laid-off workers and, if so, by how much.

Under the CARES Act relief package passed by Congress in March, federal unemployment benefits proved so generous, when taken in combination with existing state benefits, some employers have complained about difficulties getting employees to come back to work.

Barnes acknowledged it’s a problem, but told the group it’s also important to continue providing unemployed workers with some level of assistance.

“There has been concern about the disincentive to work and that conceptually makes a lot of sense,” Barnes said. “But it’s also true that even if we could get around the disincentive to work, the economy is not fully healthy right now. Aside from regulations, consumers are worried about their financial status and the future so I don’t think we could get back to 100% even if we removed all the regulations. My hope would be that Congress continue some level of support. … The artificial economy has been good to an extent but perhaps it could be done at a slightly lower level to remove that disincentive to work.”