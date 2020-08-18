East Baton Rouge Parish residents among most likely in state to face eviction

East Baton Rouge Parish has the third-largest number of rent-burdened households in the state at risk of losing their homes due to COVID-19, according to a new analysis from the Center for Planning Excellence.

Ranking only behind Orleans and Jefferson parishes, East Baton Rouge nears the top of the list in the CPEX analysis because it has such a high number of rent-burdened households (14,117) that are also newly unemployed because of the pandemic.

A rent-burdened household is defined as one in which more than 30% of monthly income goes to pay rent.

“We have more than 14,000 households paying at least 31 percent of their income on rent and have lost their jobs,” CPEX Executive Director Camille Manning Broome says. “So those 14,000 households have a rent gap of $600 per month when you factor in state benefits, which means they will not be able to cover rent. What are we going to do with this amount of newly homeless families and households?”

It’s a vexing question at a time when federal supplemental benefits have expired and Congress is in recess and at an impasse over passing another aid package.

The CPEX report builds on an earlier report, released in June in partnership with Urban Footprint, that looked at the issue from a national perspective. In that sobering study, Louisiana ranked third-worst, or most vulnerable, in the nation, just as East Baton Rouge ranks third-worst in the state.

The new study points to other troubling statistics about the parish as well. Nearly 20% of the parish population lives in poverty, more than 10% without health insurance and some 7% without a car. COVID economic issues have also increased food insecurity—from 25% before the pandemic to 36% today.

Broome says CPEX wanted to expound on the earlier study and dig up more granular, parish-specific data to make local and state leaders aware of the problem so they can start trying to address it.

‘With the level of detail we have we can identify the highest risk areas, down to the block level,” says Broome, who has sent the report to each parish president in the state. “We could have targeted interventions and policy support. But there needs to be additional resources put towards this because once someone loses their home and becomes homeless there are so many ripple effects that happen not only to that family but to the whole community.”