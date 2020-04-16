Dynamic Construction donates $100K to local nonprofits

Baton Rouge-based Dynamic Construction Group announced this morning that it’s donating $50,000 each to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and HOPE Ministries.

In a letter to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, company CEO Josh McCoy writes that the company is grateful for the hard work of the community organizations to feed and service the area’s most vulnerable populations.

“We have grown from a handful of dedicated employees into the company we are today by leading with our values and prioritizing each one of our stakeholders,” McCoy says. “We owe a great deal of our success to our incredible community.”