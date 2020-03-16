Drive-thru testing site open at BR General’s Mid City campus

Baton Rouge’s first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened this afternoon at Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus.

At a news conference this morning, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome confirmed that some Baton Rouge residents had been tested for the spreading virus, and although there hasn’t yet been a confirmed case of coronavirus in the parish, she expects one soon.

Broome doesn’t know how many tests have been conducted thus far, nor how many tests will be available at the new testing center. She did say patients must have a faxed order for the test from their physician to be tested at the drive-thru center. The testing center is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but those hours could change.

“We’re receiving faxed orders already,” she says, adding that it can take up to five days to receive test results.

The drive-thru testing site is expected to provide relief to the area’s medical organizations, which have had to use their own protective gear up until this point.

After enforcing the governor’s ban against gatherings of more than 250 people over the weekend, Broome says that as the virus spreads, residents can expect to see stronger enforcement of such bans.

“Don’t keep gathering,” Broome says. “I don’t care who you are. You are making our population vulnerable. People should not be having it … we’re not playing favorites with anyone.”