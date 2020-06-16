Don’t miss the June 30 Best of 225 Awards livestream 

The 225 team has been hard at work to figure out the safest way to celebrate this year’s 2020 Best of 225 Award winners.

Every year, the Best of 225 Hot Off the Press launch party for the July issue is the magazine’s biggest event of the year. Last year’s event drew more than 1,500 attendees, but to keep everyone safe and healthy, this year’s annual awards party will be a virtual award show on June 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The 225 team will be hosting live from the Manship Theatre to announce this year’s winners.

The event is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. Get more information here.