Doing it all: How to balance multiple projects

Tanesha Craig-Stewart has a lot going on. Between her personal training business Xtremelife Fitness, leading worship at her church, recording music and writing—oh, and her full-time job as a teacher at charter school Madison Preparatory Academy—she’s busy.

She’s built her brand around fitness education over the past several years and this weekend she held a socially distanced book signing event for her latest publication Stop Dieting, Start Living: 10 Principles to a Happier, Healthier You.

Craig-Stewart juggles seamlessly between her passions, and, while she admits planning and organizing is one her gifts, it takes focus. Here are her top tips for making the most out of limited time, while wrangling multiple gigs at once:

Stay focused on the bigger picture

For Craig-Stewart, her ultimate goal is to “reach people and change lives, hopefully empowering people.” Keeping this in mind as she goes about everyday tasks like managing her social media and working with fitness clients helps her stay grounded.

“That’s number one, that’s what keeps me going in the fitness and business world,” she says.

Prioritize

It’s important to know what things each day are the most important to get done for your long term goals, especially when things get busy. Taking care of yourself is also paramount, Craig-Stewart says.

“I think self care is highly important. Anybody with a business, a family, or both, don’t forget to put yourself first. It’s not selfish to put yourself first,” she says.

Plan ahead where you can

“I am big planner. I plan seven days in advance—I am that person,” Craig-Stewart says. “I’m definitely not fly-by-night-type. I’m not going by the seat of my pants.”

Plan ahead as much as you are able, she says. Of course, new tasks or needs will come up, but when you have the opportunity to plan ahead, take it. Having a schedule in place makes it easier to switch between tasks and take emergencies in stride.

“Just plan for the next day if that’s all you can do. Proper planning prevents poor performance,” she says. “If you wake up knowing what you need to do, you can maximize your time.”