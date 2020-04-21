Doctors, dentists ready to get back to work but have questions

With Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent announcement that the health care sector can prepare to gradually reopen and begin providing “time sensitive” procedures, clinics and specialty hospitals that have been more or less shuttered for weeks are starting to get ready.

But reopening and providing health care in the age of COVID-19 won’t be easy, and for some providers there are still more questions than answers.

“We’ll be able to do more cases than before but it’s not a complete reopening,” says Trey Williamson, manager of the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic, which has six clinic locations and a surgical specialty hospital.

Throughout the government-mandated shutdown, the only non-coronavirus care that doctors and hospitals have been allowed to provide is for emergencies. But the Louisiana Department of Health issued a notice Monday that will allow, beginning April 27, medical and surgical procedures for time-sensitive conditions as well as to avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease.

The notice requires providers that reopen to screen all patients for COVID-19 and to test them for the disease “if possible,” among other measures.

Baton Rouge Orthopaedic already screens its patients with a temperature check and a series of questions about symptoms. The testing piece will be more difficult to implement, at least in the short term, Williamson says.

“The language says you have to provide testing ‘if available,’ so you have to determine if tests are readily available and, if so, how do you access those tests,” he says.

They are questions the clinic doesn’t have answers to yet.

“There’s also the fact that if you’re testing someone before surgery, you have to administer the test several days ahead of time so you can get the results,” he says. “But they could develop the sickness between the time you administer the test and the surgery.”

Still, Wiliamson says physicians and staff at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic will be glad to get back to work, even if it’s to handle only a fraction of the patient volume the clinic typically sees. In the nearly six weeks since the stay-at-home order went into effect, the clinic has lost about 85% of its business, he says.

Dentists, who will also be able to begin performing time-sensitive dental procedures, are also eager to reopen. But Dr. Steven Brooksher says he doesn’t plan to do so until he has a better handle on how to access personal protective equipment for himself and his staff of hygienists, who are currently furloughed.

“We’re very concerned about safety and we’re in a very precarious position,” he says. “I talked to our supplier and my question was what PPE do you have available? Do you even have any? Most of the stuff we had, we gave to the hospitals last month and now there is none to be had—and that wasn’t even specialty PPE. That was all stuff that met pre-COVID-19 standards.”

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack acknowledges getting adequate PPE to workplaces is a major challenge that has to be addressed as various sectors of the economy try to reopen.

Though the recent state directives give providers the ability to begin providing time sensitive procedures next week, Brooksher says he won’t reopen until he’s sure he can do so safely.

“We are not sure at this point how long that will be,” he says.